The Tower Cafe, at Halfpenny Green Airport, is appealing for £42,000 to help build a wheelchair accessible lift so that everyone can enjoy the cafe and the planes.

Michelle Taylor, organiser of the fundraising events, has started the appeal in the hope of raising the substantial sum.

Ms Taylor said: "This stems from a conversation we had with the manager of the airport where we talked about why there are no lifts for the disabled, elderly or children.

"I was talking to an elderly member of Project Propeller, a group of retired pilots that meets every year, and he said he would have loved to sit in the tower to have some food and watch the planes, but there is no accessible lift, it really effected us."

The cafe, at the Bobbington airfield between Dudley and Bridgnorth, is located in an old reformed control tower on the airport grounds and boasts a clear view of all incoming and outgoing planes and helicopters.

Michelle said: "The airport makes quite a unique place for a cafe really, it gives a great view of all the planes coming in, We have had a lot of buzz from the not so capable regulars.

"We are hosting numerous events on the airfield to raise funds for this lift, we really have an amazing level of support from the airport management in this."

The appeal is set to end on December 27, but Michelle says this will be extended and physical donations will also be put into the pot.

She said: "There is no real end date for donations. We are hosting a vinyl revival night on the third of December to kick-start the fundraising, but we are also planning a Bhangra beer night in the future too as well as a few other events for next year."