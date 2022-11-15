Wolves legend Steve Bull launches clothing collection

Wolves and England legend Steve Bull has launched his own clothing label called SB9

The prolific striker – who netted 306 times for the old gold and black – has unveiled 10 items for his "SB9" collection in the run-up to the festive season.

It features a baseball cap, beanie, t-shirt, zipped hoodie, overhead hoodie, premium gillet, polo shirt, joggers, shorts as well as a quarter-zipped sweatshirt.

Each piece has an embroidered SB9 logo – his initials and a homage to his shirt number – with the tops featuring a "Forever Wolves" message on the back.

And they contain a handwritten signature from the club talisman along with the heart-felt message: "Always remember. Wherever we are. Wolves ay we."

Steve said: "I'm very excited to do this, it's been in the pipeline for quite a while now but it was pushed back due to Covid-19. We're really pleased with it, pleased with the quality and stuff and the 'SB9' logo as well – it's really subtle.

"We've had a good reception to it so far and we're thinking it's going to be a good Christmas gift for someone. It's a local company which we've done this with as well, because we're trying to keep it local."

The range has been worked on by the club talisman and Andy Jones from Adesso Industrial Supplies Ltd, off the Willenhall Road in the city, with the logo being designed by Simon Pagett from Synaxis Graphic Design Consultancy Ltd.

"I wore some to the game the other night, and I had lots of people saying 'I'm having one of those' or 'my mrs will get me one' and so the reaction has been very good," the Tipton-born club legend said.

"The tag is a personalised thing – I will sign every one, it'll definitely make my hand ache but we want to make it like a keepsake for people. And it's always 'Wolves aye we' wherever Wolves go, and it's about keeping that association with the club I love."