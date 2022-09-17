Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vulcan bomber overshoots runaway and narrowly misses busy road

By Thomas ParkesNewsPublished: Comments

A Vulcan Bomber has overshot a runway at an airfield in the West Midlands – before coming to a stop extremely close to a busy road.

A Vulcan Bomber in flight
A Vulcan Bomber in flight

The aircraft, which had been using the Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield in Warwickshire, stopped a few feet away from Stratford Road.

The incident was caused by a malfunction which led the Vulcan to remain on full power for "approximately two seconds longer than intended".

The excursion on Friday happened during a trial run for an event on Sunday which has now been cancelled due to inspections needed on the aircraft.

The XM655 Maintenance and Preservation Society, which looks after the aircraft, said: "Due to a malfunction of a piece of equipment in the cockpit, the aircraft remained at full power for approximately two seconds longer than intended.

"This resulted in excessive speed and less distance in which to stop, and the aircraft passed beyond the end of the runway on to the agricultural area, stopping just before the airfield perimeter.

"The failed equipment was an air speed indicator which had been tested and found satisfactory six days ago, and which started working normally before the end of the run. The aircraft brakes worked properly but were unable to bring things to a halt within the reduced space available."

News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News