Shrewsbury road closed after unexploded bomb found at building site

Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police said shortly after 3pm that officers were at the site of the Bellway Homes site in Copthorne Road.

The site used to house the Copthorne Barracks which was built in the 19th century. It was sold by the Ministry of Defence in 2018 and planning permission was later received by Bellway Homes for the building of 220 houses

In a statement the force said: "Officers are currently dealing with an unexploded ordnance at a building site on Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury.

"A 50m safety cordon has been put in place. Please avoid the area."