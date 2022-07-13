Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury road closed after unexploded bomb found at building site

By David StubbingsNewsPublished:

A road in Shrewsbury has been closed after an unexploded bomb was found at a building site.

Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police said shortly after 3pm that officers were at the site of the Bellway Homes site in Copthorne Road.

The site used to house the Copthorne Barracks which was built in the 19th century. It was sold by the Ministry of Defence in 2018 and planning permission was later received by Bellway Homes for the building of 220 houses

In a statement the force said: "Officers are currently dealing with an unexploded ordnance at a building site on Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury.

"A 50m safety cordon has been put in place. Please avoid the area."

Police later said the cordon had been extended to 100m, adding: "Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers are currently at the scene."

News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News