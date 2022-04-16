West Midlands one of the areas worst afflicted by fuel poverty

Analysis by the End Fuel Poverty Coalition shows that as fuel prices soar thousands of people across the region are stuck in cold homes, with parts of Wolverhampton, Sandwell and Walsall particularly badly hit.

It comes as homes across the region saw average energy bills rise by more than 50 per cent after Ofgem's new price cap came into force.

Families are normally considered to be in fuel poverty if a household needs to spend more than 10 per cent of its income on fuel. It can also be defined as a family where, once bills are paid, the amount they have left to spend places them below the official poverty line. Those in fuel poverty often have a poor fuel efficiency rating and poor insulation.

Wolverhampton South East had the fourth highest number of people in fuel poverty in the country, at 47.1 per cent (8,956 people), while the Sandwell constituency of Warley was eighth on 46.2 per cent (8,775).

Wolverhampton North East (43.4 per cent), Walsall South (43.3 per cent) and Walsall North (43.2 per cent) all made the top 20, as did six Birmingham constituencies.

The figures come weeks after Bushbury and Low Hill in Wolverhampton were identified as the worst affected areas in England for fuel poverty. In those areas, up to nine in 10 households are finding it difficult to pay their bills.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition has called for urgent Government support for struggling homes, as well as a long-term plan to improve energy efficiency.

A spokesperson urged people to contact their MPs and demand action over spiralling fuel costs, adding that the Chancellor's Spring Statement had "ignored those in fuel poverty".

"MPs must demand Rishi Sunak comes back to Parliament at the earliest opportunity and sets out how the Government will help those who continue to suffer," the spokesperson added.