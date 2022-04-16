Global forum at ICC

The 1,000-delegate event from May 3 to 5 at the International Convention Centre has been organised by the University of Birmingham,
It will combine a face-to-face conference with an online interactive format.
The West Midlands Growth Company – the region’s economic development agency – has been confirmed as the headline sponsor for the event.
Neil Rami, chief executive of WMGC, said: “The Forum for Global Challenges will see thought leaders assemble in the West Midlands from across the world, in a unique display of international knowledge transfer that is not to be missed. As the crucible of the first industrial revolution and now pioneering UK-first innovation across sustainable house building, future mobility and energy efficiency, the West Midlands is poised to lead such a discussion, with inclusive and sustainable economic growth at its heart.
“The forum will not only provide an ideal opportunity to showcase the world-class strengths of West Midlands academia, but also a timely opportunity, ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, to celebrate our relationships and shared visions with diverse nations worldwide. We look forward to partnering with the University of Birmingham and welcoming delegates to the Forum in May.”