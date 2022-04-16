Global forum at ICC

The 1,000-delegate event from May 3 to 5 at the International Convention Centre has been organised by the University of Birmingham,

It will combine a face-to-face conference with an online interactive format.

The West Midlands Growth Company – the region’s economic development agency – has been confirmed as the headline sponsor for the event.

Neil Rami, chief executive of WMGC, said: “The Forum for Global Challenges will see thought leaders assemble in the West Midlands from across the world, in a unique display of international knowledge transfer that is not to be missed. As the crucible of the first industrial revolution and now pioneering UK-first innovation across sustainable house building, future mobility and energy efficiency, the West Midlands is poised to lead such a discussion, with inclusive and sustainable economic growth at its heart.