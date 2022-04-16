Bishop goes the extra mile to complete walking challenge

Bishop Stephen Wright doing a walking challenge over lent for a Catholic challenge.

Bishop Stephen Wright, who is assistant bishop in the Archdiocese of Birmingham, has joined the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (Cafod) Walk against Hunger challenge.

The 51-year-old from Brownhills have been walking five kilometres a day each day since the start of Lent and concluded his challenge on Thursday.

The bishop has raised more than £1,610 after generous sponsorship from his friends, family and local Parish St. Bernadette’s in Brownhills, as well as support from other members of the Diocese of Birmingham.

He said: "I have been humbled by people’s generosity and I had no idea what fundraising target to set, to be honest.

"So, initially, I went for £500, but family and friends donated that before I had even taken my first step.

"So I chose to double it to £1,000 and I have received generous donations from people across the Archdiocese."

The bishop said he had been raising money so that Cafod can continue its vital work supporting communities to gain better access to food in the long-term.

These include initiatives such as training in farming methods, and savings and loans schemes which can help families and individuals to start small businesses.

Bishop Stephen said: "Nobody should go hungry and there is no need for it to happen as there is more than enough food to go around.

"Catholic Social Teaching reminds us that poverty is not natural, it is not a choice.

"It is the result of unjust systems and behaviour.

"The horrors of the evil invasion of Ukraine is a shocking example of how poverty is human made.

"As well as giving to the poor, vital as that is, we must never forget poverty can and must be challenged and changed."

Bishop Wright said he was a keen birdwatcher, and is enjoying spending time with nature during his walks.

He said: "I’ve always enjoyed walking and I like to pray on the move too.

"Most of my walking has been from my home, here in Brownhills.

"I am very near a canal network that provides flat walks into the nearby countryside, including Chasewater Reservoir and Country Park.

"I love birdwatching so I regularly visit my local RSPB Reserve at Middleton Lakes and a local area known as Cuckoo Bank."