University professor named in top two per cent of the world’s scientists

Professor David Edwards

David Edwards, a professor of plant and machinery management at Birmingham City University, was listed as one of the world’s leading scientists according to a unique algorithm crafted by experts at Stanford University.

The algorithm uses publication impact scores, from globally-renowned abstract and citation database Scopus, to compile the list of the world’s most influential scientists, with Gornal-based Professor Edwards listed among the highest ranked academics.

Professor Edwards, whose expertise includes construction management, plant and machinery and health and safety, has served as an adviser for major organisations including the UK Ministry of Defence, US Department of Defense, the UK Home Office and British Nuclear Fuels.

Speaking about the achievement, he said: "It is a very proud moment to be rated in the top two per cent of global scientists and to see Birmingham City University represented.

"I could not have achieved this success without the help of colleagues both within the university and further afield at international higher education institutions.

"I’m a committed devotee to fairness, transparency and egalitarianism in any of the research teams that I am humbled to be part of.

"Each member of the team provides leadership in their respective areas of strength and I find that by giving everyone an opportunity to lead and shine, their number and quality of outputs outcomes increases exponentially.

"The work we are now undertaking is truly internationally leading and in diverse fields such as safety, risk management, digital construction and mobile plant and machinery."

Professor Edwards’ work has been cited more than10,000 times – one of academia’s hallmarks of influential work – and he published more than 55 peer reviewed journal publications in 2021 alone.

The academic also boasts six professorships spanning three different continents.

He has seen his work celebrated by institutions in the United Kingdom, Africa and Australia, all of which have opted to hand him the title of professor.