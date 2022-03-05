Delivery of supplies underway as donations continue for Ukraine

Davinder Chatha and other members of the Jet Singh Trust are travelling across Europe with supplies for people in Ukraine

Members of the Jet Singh Trust, in Wombourne, are set to embark on a three-day, 1,800-mile trek across Europe to transport supplies to people in Ukraine and around the border areas in Poland.

The charity, named after the brother of founder Davinder Chatha, has been collecting urgent goods at its mixed martial arts centre in Wombourne, and has filled up four vans worth of supplies, including portable generators, gloves, first aid kits, baby food and sleeping bags.

The trust set off on Friday evening, heading towards Dover and the Channel Tunnel and will travel across three countries in 15 hours to reach the German/Polish border, with the possibility of another 15-hour, 1,000-mile trip to and from the Ukrainian border if required.

Mr Chatha said each van would have two people, with one driving and one resting, and said that any discomfort they might have from travelling was nothing compared to the problems people were having in Ukraine.

Davinder Chatha from Wombourne and other members of the Jet Singh Trust

"We may be a bit tired throughout this, but we're supporting people who have got no income coming in and food and water are becoming scarce, so our problems are minimal compared to theirs," he said.

The appeal was started after former Ukrainian Olympic wrestler Oksana Rakhra messaged Mr Chatha to let him know about the situation in Ukraine and made a plea for help with a collection.

She said: "My close family and friends live in Ukraine and they have no means to get out and it has become impossible to leave the city and surrounding areas due to safety and curfews put in place.

"They are all sheltering in basements and underground bunkers and there is a limited supply of food and general essentials.

"I am organising the collection of any of the urgent goods below, for the families and front line soldiers, that I know personally, and for my village Ivanychi in the Volyn region, which is on the border with Poland, for essentials they require urgently."

"With the support from Jet Singh Trust we are arranging for transport of these goods to Ukraine, so I would really appreciate all your support and help during this difficult time."

Charities H2HU and 4 Steps to a Smile based in Walsall's Old Square Shopping Centre, has been collecting donations with volunteers to help those in Ukraine. Pictured are Christine Edwards, Tracie McMeekin, Rachael Jones and Kirsty King.

Alongside the work by charities, Wyre Forest District Council is encouraging residents who wish to make financial donations to support the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee appeal.

Vice-Chairman of the Council, Councillor Peter Dyke said: "We have all been shocked by the unjustified Russian invasion of Ukraine, a free and democratic country.

"To show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we will be flying the Ukrainian flag at our Wyre Forest House headquarters in the near future.

"Many local people want to show their support for Ukraine in practical ways.

"If you want to make a financial donation for humanitarian aid, I encourage you to donate to the DEC Appeal.

"If you are a UK taxpayer, you can also claim gift aid and the Government will add 25 per cent to your donation and it’s easy to donate online at dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal."

"The Government is also matching the first £20 million of donations, so anything you give might be doubled and will be used by a range of well-known charities to deliver aid where it is needed."

For people looking to give a unique donation to support Ukraine, a Stourbridge tattoo parlour is offering appointments to get a Ukrainian flag tattoo.

One Stop Charlie's on the Lower High Street is donating £5 per Ukraine flag tattoo to the Red Cross, with each tattoo costing £50.