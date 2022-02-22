Dubia boost for tech start-up

Andy Morrin, right, demonstrates the VR simulator to University of Birmingham Chancellor Lord Karan Bilimoria at the University of Birmingham Dubai campus

The university's new campus in the United Arab Emirates is opening soon.

MSc computer science graduate Andy Morrin is working with the University of Birmingham Dubai on the teaching experience based on the science of Birmingham’s Nobel Prize winners.

Mr Morrin has founded his own West Midlands-based tech business Elmdon Studios, which was recently awarded a place on the university’s UoB Elevate entrepreneurial support programme.

Andy and the team of academics crafted four exciting, interactive lessons that bring the research of some of the Nobel Prize winners to life in both VR and augmented reality. They took just six weeks to design and deliver a pilot product that demonstrates how immersive technology can enhance the student and staff experience.

Ben Bailey, campus director at the University of Birmingham Dubai, comments: “The metaverse could transform the way we teach, learn and operate at a smart campus. Our collaboration with Elmdon Studios has created an exciting VR application that brings to life the work of four Birmingham Nobel Prize winners in an informative, engaging and fun way.

“We believe that this type of technology could transform teaching and learning at the University of Birmingham Dubai and we cannot wait to launch this application at the official opening ceremony in March.”

Mr Morrin, founder and director of Elmdon Studios, added: “The university’s approach to innovation is one of the things that appealed to me when I was looking at my options for where I wanted to study. The VR application we have created is just the tip of the iceberg when we consider the wider possibilities for VR application in teaching, learning and research over the long term. I hope my story inspires the next generation of students and I hope that this initiative serves as an introduction to immersive technology and acts as a teaser for what is to come.”