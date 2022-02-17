Family raising money for school in memory of teenager who died suddenly from cardiac arrest

Maria Sellick

They want to raise funds in memory of 17-year-old Maria Jane Allport Sellick who collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest on November 29 last year.

The family describe Maria, who attended Wightwick Hall School in Wolverhampton, as "someone having a wonderful smile and cheeky laugh"

Maria had been taking part in work experience at St Nicholas School in Codsall when she was walking home and collapsed at the entrance to an alleyway in Bilbrook.

She was found collapsed by a 14-year-old boy who, along with family members, carried out compression resuscitation until an ambulance arrived.

However, despite attempts to save her, Maria died at New Cross Hospital later that evening.

Post mortem reports have since confirmed that Maria had suffered a cardiac arrest, which was connected to her having been born with a hole in her heart.

She had been discharged from hospital at two years old and the family had been no indication of this having an adverse effect on her life.

Her family now wish to raise funds for her school to help other pupils enjoy day trips.

Santino Sellick, aged 40, from Bilbrook, said: "My daughter was a young girl with a disarming nature, a welcoming smile for everyone and a laugh to brighten any occasion.

"Her passion was friendship and working with children which she had always wanted to do since a young age.

"She had also previously done work experience at St Christopher's school in Codsall.

"Maria attended Wightwick Hall High School which she loved and where she was recognised as being very talented at sign language.

"She leaves behind an extensive family of loved ones in particular in her household with myself, my wife, Michelle, and younger siblings Santangelo, aged three, Marianna, aged two, and one-year-old Santissimo.

"She was devoted to the family and we miss her dearly.

"We want to honour Maria's memory by raising donations in her name which should be sent to Wightwick Hall School to fund day trips for pupils.

"Maria enjoyed school, loved her school friends and her teachers as though they were extended family.

"We hope in raising money for the school we will be able to put smiles on their faces as they had put on Maria's over the years.