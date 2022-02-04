Danceathon in support of hospices coming to Birmingham

Hundreds of dancers are expected to take part in the Danceathon

Hundreds of dancers are expected to take part in Birmingham’s Danceathon, with all funds raised going to the partnership.

The Hospice Charity Partnership was formed by the merger of Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice and John Taylor Hospice, which provides expert palliative and end of life care to people and their families living with life-limiting illnesses.

Local dance professionals will lead participants through six sessions of different dance styles, ending the night with a freestyle dance session for everyone to show off their own moves.

This year, Danceathon takes place on Saturday, February 26, between 4.30pm and 10.30pm at The Tally Ho in Edgbaston, with tickets costing £12.

Emily Boate, events manager at The Hospice Charity Partnership, said: "Danceathon is a really fun way for people to get together with their best dancing buddies and have a great time, all whilst helping to raise much-needed funds for end of life care.

"It costs over £15 million to fund our vital services every year, 40 per cent of which must be raised through voluntary donations.

"That’s why money raised at events like Danceathon is so vital, it enables us to continue to support local people living with life-limiting illness."

The event welcomes people of all abilities and ages, though it is recommended for those aged 12 and over.