Exodus from South East possible

Lee Gamble, managing director of Berry Recruitment

There has been an increased flight from the capital because more companies are adopting pay rates that are standardised across the country.

Lee Gamble, managing director of Berry Recruitment, which has a branch in Stafford, said many people in the South East could relocate here in order to secure a higher standard of living.

He said that some national companies have decided that all staff should be paid the same – whether they live in London or Darlington.

With the cost of living so much cheaper outside the South East it could lead to an exodus of the low paid.

Many have already left the South East for a better way off life in the West Midlands, particularly in rural areas like Shropshire and Staffordshire. And Birmingham and the Black Country is seen as an alternative to London, with job opportunities but much cheaper housing.

Berry Recruitment is part of Berry Recruitment Group that works from nearly 40 locations across England and Wales, including the West Midlands.

Mr Gamble said: “There is a candidate shortage across the country so workers are in demand everywhere.

“Some big employers have decided to increase their rates to the same amount everywhere.

“What were minimum wage jobs are now paying much more – in fact we are seeing the London living wage – and above being offered in all regions.

“Companies increasingly don’t want a pay disparity between locations.

“Workers are realising now that if they move from the South East they could still find work and they’d be on the same pay, meaning they’d have more money because the cost of living is lower.

“We are seeing this in many sectors including hospitality and catering, construction, blue collar, white collar, driving and warehouse work.