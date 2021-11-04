Cancer nurses honoured for 'incredible work'

The Sandwell nursing team receives the Macmillan award.

The Macmillan Clinical Nurse Specialist Team, based at Sandwell District General Hospital, has been presented with the charity's Innovation Excellence Award, which recognises individuals and teams who have introduced a new approach to service or product development and delivery.

The annual awards recognise the "incredible work" of Macmillan professionals and teams up and down the country and the CNS team - Jo Harvey, Kath Johnson, Grace Preece and Kerrie Burns - were nominated for their dedication to supporting people living with cancer in the Sandwell and Birmingham area.

In 2014 Cancer Research developed the Accelerate, Coordinate and Evaluate programme aimed at generating ideas to help diagnose cancer earlier.

To provide a "timely and effective cancer diagnosis" and meet the 28-day target set, the team implemented a structured cancer clinic at Sandwell District General Hospital operated by an Advanced Clinical Practitioner.

The aim was to encourage teams to amend and shorten their cancer pathway to 28 days, from the date the referral was received from a GP to the date of a definitive diagnosis.

A comparison was made between patients attending a consultant’s standard clinic and the ACP structured clinic.

Cancer Research says the results showed that 81 per cent of patients who attended the ACP structured clinic achieved the 28-day standard, in comparison to 46 per cent of patients who attended the consultant’s standard clinic and that the study increased the available evidence.

Jenny Donovan, Cancer Services Manager at SWB (Sandwell and West Birmingham) NHS Trust, said: “This is great recognition for the team.

"They have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to provide our patients with excellent care and support.

"This is a model that we will look at to benefit our other cancer sites going forward.”

Macmillan Partnership Manager in the Midlands, Lorien Barber, said: “The Macmillan Excellence Awards are an annual opportunity to show our appreciation for Macmillan professionals, who work tirelessly day in day out to make a real difference for people with cancer.

“The awards highlight the partnership work between Macmillan and Sandwell and Birmingham NHS Trust, with roles usually funded thanks to the public’s generosity.

“This year that work has been more vital than ever, due to the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

“We are incredibly proud of The Macmillan Upper GI /HPB CNS Team and all our professionals, and their continued commitment to going above and beyond in their work.”

Macmillan says the awards allow it to celebrate its professionals’ unique spirit by showcasing not just what Macmillan professionals do, but how they do it."