Apprentice electrician Elliott in the running for top award

Council Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell’s cabinet member for housing congratulates Elliott Webb on his award nomination.

Elliott Webb, 22, who is of dual heritage, has been shortlisted in the BAME Apprenticeship Awards 2021, which recognise apprentices, employers and training providers, in the Construction Services category.

The Wednesbury-man's decision to apply for an electrical apprenticeship was shaped by his interest in the construction industry and the work experience he gained with his father – also an electrician.

Elliott – who works with teams carrying out repairs to the borough’s 27,000 council homes – said: “Within days of starting I was out and about with experienced electricians and maintenance teams.

"The variety of work was amazing, on any given day we could be inspecting properties, bringing them up to standard, changing sockets and even doing a complete rewiring to a property."

Elliott also praised the on-the-job support he received from his team.

"They got the balance right between supervising my work and giving me the freedom and space to work things out on my own," he said.

"Knowing that someone is always on hand to guide me and that they expected me to ask loads of questions, gave me a lot of confidence.

Mick Walwyn, Elliott’s manager at Sandwell Council said: “Elliott has shown himself to be an exemplary apprentice, combining strong technical and professional capabilities with a keen sense of how he can improve the quality of life for local residents.”

Elliott is currently working to achieve his Electrical Installation Level 3 qualification which he’s on track to finish in February next year.

Council Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell’s cabinet member for housing – who visited Elliott at the council’s Roway Lane offices to congratulate him on his achievement, said: “I’d like to congratulate Elliott on being shortlisted for this national award which is a tribute to his obvious commitment, dedication and pride in what he does.

"He is a great advertisement for our apprenticeship scheme, and I am hearing about success stories of how talented our apprentices are all the time.

“As a council we are very committed to apprentices and getting people into employment.

"We want to make as many opportunities as possible – like apprentices – available to our young local people to help them feel equipped and build their skills and confidence so they can go on to rewarding jobs.

“I wish him the best of luck for the finals on Thursday, September 30.”

Sandwell Council has started more than 750 people on apprenticeships since the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy scheme in 2017.

Sandwell Council’s Employment & Skills team ‘Think Sandwell’ helps local people find apprenticeships.