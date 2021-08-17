Foal reunited with mother after river rescue drama

Six fire engines were sent to Severnside, Highley, after the animal became trapped among trees along the riverbank.

Thankfully, fire crews were able to save the foal and return it safely to its mother.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 1.15pm on Monday, August 16, we received a call reporting an incident classified as animal rescue in Severnside, Highley. Report of a foal in the river.

"Six fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Shrewsbury and Wellington.