Foal reunited with mother after river rescue drama

A foal was rescued and reunited with its mother after falling into the River Severn near Bridgnorth.

Six fire engines were sent to Severnside, Highley, after the animal became trapped among trees along the riverbank.

Thankfully, fire crews were able to save the foal and return it safely to its mother.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 1.15pm on Monday, August 16, we received a call reporting an incident classified as animal rescue in Severnside, Highley. Report of a foal in the river.

"Six fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

"Boat crew and water first responders and also animal rescue team send to assist."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

