Beauty pageant contest excited to be representing diverse communities

Gabriela Dee Gabriela Dee will take part in Miss Great Britain later this year

Gabriela Dee, aged 43, will be taking part in the Miss Great Britain event later this year.

She will be a contestant in the class section, which is for contests aged over 28 years-of-age.

Ms Dee, from Coventry, said: "I have the pleasure of being selected, and securing a sought after place, as the first multi heritage woman of colour in the Miss Great Britain Classic section 2021.

"As a woman of colour to fly the flag in this wonderful pageant is showing further equality and diversity.

"Also, that last year's winner Jen Atkin proudly came out as bisexual for the LGBTX community.

"As a fellow member, it's so promising to see more representation in the LGBTX and especially for Gay Pride Month in June."

She will be supporting a number of charities, including Cancer Research UK, Alex's Wish, Mind UK and Cruise Covid Bereavement.