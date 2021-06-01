Design students enjoy winning feeling at live competition

Rebecca Lewis-Knight enjoyed success in the Design Concept category Rebecca Shaw was a winner in the 3D CAD Visualisation category

Rebecca Lewis-Knight and Rebecca Shaw from Wolverhampton University bagged first place prizes for the design project held in partnership with Lee Stamps, director of Elemental Design Refined, an Interior Design studio in Manchester.

The pair, who are third year Interior Design students in the Wolverhampton School of Art, were part of the live competition with a brief to redesign The George Hotel, situated in Brecon in Wales.

The hotel is a Grade II listed property in the Houses of Breconshire and was built towards the end of the 17th Century and the brief required developing a scheme for the hotel with a new client focus,

Rebecca Lewis-Knight took first place for the Design Concept Category and Rebecca Shaw bagged first place for 3D CAD Visualisation.

The winners were offered one-to-one mentoring throughout their Final Major project with Lee Stamps, who shared knowledge on the commercial and domestic Interior Design industry.

Rebecca Lewis-Knight spoke about showcasing her talent in transforming spaces into complete experiences for the client.

She said: "The reimagined interior of The George is greatly inspired by the local environment of the Brecon Beacons National Park, in which the Hotel is located.

"Carved into the landscape over 470 million years, ice, frozen rivers, wind and rain have worked their artistry into the layers of rocks and mountains, moorlands, meadows and woods all over the beacons.

"The immersive opportunity to marvel at the natural beauty of the Welsh countryside makes this 17th Century Inn a reprieve from the British weather and an experience not to be missed."

Rebecca Shaw used the latest 3D software to not only transform an historic hotel but brought it to life in a virtual setting, showcasing the new trends of Interior Design Delivery.

She said: "The Secret Gardens Cafe’ was designed to create an environment that is reminiscent of the rise in popularity of greenhouse architecture during the late 19th Century.

"The medicinal value of the greenhouse and spas in Victorian Britain inspired the use of several different plants that are attributed to better air quality, a factor that remains important due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic.

"Breconshire was a popular destination for wealthy Victorians and continues to be a popular holiday destination.