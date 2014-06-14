Two found guilty over fight before fatal Wolverhampton stabbing

Two people have been found guilty of taking part in a mass brawl that occurred just yards away from where a factory worker was stabbed to death.

Tom Kirwan was fatally wounded near Wolverhampton nightspot Uberra Club, on July 8, 2012.

Nathan Hanson and Shannon Samuels were convicted of affray yesterday at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Mr Kirwan's brother Brooklen, 21, of Draly Drive, Dunstall Hill, who was also charged with affray, was found not guilty.

Hanson, of Enville Road, Warstones and Samuels, of Overton Walk, Merry Hill, both aged 20, had both denied affray.

Judane Brown, of Kingswood Gardens, Penn and Edward Clayton, of Brookdale Drive, Penn, both aged 20, have already pleaded guilty to the same charge.

A 20-year-old woman from Merry Hill pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

They will all be sentenced on July 11.

The jury is still considering its verdict on 20-year-old Kieran Stubbs, of Brantley Avenue, Finchfield, who denies affray.