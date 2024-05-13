Just how did Dame Vera get on Jackal's hit list?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The poise and professionalism displayed during that glorious 1970 night at Wolves Social Club was still pristine. Age had not blunted the elegance.

The White Cliffs of Dover star whose songs helped humble Hitler had been the Armed Forces’ darling. Her faultless Wolverhampton performance showed Civvy Street was still smitten 25 years after the conflict.

Dame Vera Lynn in 2005

The love affair continued until her death, in 2020, at the grand old age of 103.

Yet a dark shadow hung over Dame Vera – a frequent visitor to our region - as she took the stage. She was an unlikely target of playboy assassin Carlos the Jackal, a ruthless killer whose infamy as a terrorist is only eclipsed by Osama bin Laden: a smooth criminal whose soulless stare was hidden by dark glasses.

The inclusion of her name and ex-directory number on a hit-list, scrawled in red ink and found when Scotland Yard’s anti-terrorist squad raided the Jackal’s London lair seems a little bizarre, akin to discovering Morecambe and Wise in the “marked for death” dossier.

But Carlos, born Ilich Ramirez Sanchez in Venezuela, a cold-hearted hitman who claims to have killed 80, appears to have harboured bizarre grudges.

Venezuelan international terrorist Carlos the Jackal

The Jackal’s list of intended prey also included Prime Minister Edward Heath, violinist Yehudi Menuhin, the film industry’s Sir Richard Attenborough and supermarket king Lord Sainsbury.

Now 74, Carlos is still with us and languishes in a French prison where he is serving three life terms for 16 murders.

Perhaps his long days are dogged by the torment of those who escaped his clutches – Dame Vera and Dickie Attenborough among them.

The details of the surreal hit-list were first made public by author John Follain in his 1998 book Jackal. A string of tabloid papers later gave more details about the incredible plot.

Follain believed Dame Vera was to be abducted, not murdered.

“The Jackal was working for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine at the time,” he said.

“The organisation was short of money, so Vera Lynn could have been a kidnap target as much as an assassination victim.”

The Sunday Mirror claimed it was a close call for the national treasure.

“Dame Vera and others were only spared because the Jackal’s cover was blown after he shot dead two French secret service agents and a former terrorist turned informer in Paris in 1975,” the paper told readers.

“When reporters went to the killer’s London flat, they found the Frederick Forsyth novel, The Day of the Jackal. In the novel, General de Gaulle is targeted by an assassin while inspecting the ranks of wartime veterans on Liberation Day.”

Venezuelan international terrorist Carlos the Jackal whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, arrives in a Paris courtroom

A chilling nickname was born – and Carlos more than lived up to it.

From an upper-class family and briefly educated at a British preparatory school, he compiled his list of targets in 1970.

One of them, Marks and Spencer president Joseph Sieff was shot at his London home in December, 1973, but survived.

From that first bungled attack, the Jackal’s plans became ever more ambitious and bloody.

Aiding a terror group named The Japanese Red Army, in September, ’74 he hurled a grenade into a Paris café. Two died, dozens were injured.

In January of the following year, he led a failed rocket attack on an El Al airliner at Orly Airport. Five months later an informant led two detectives to the Jackal’s Paris bolthole. He calmly invited them in, offered drinks…then opened fire with a machine gun. Three died, one was seriously injured.

Carlos fled to Beirut where he masterminded the most infamous mission of his career. On December 21, 1975, he and five others stormed a Vienna meeting of OPEC ministers. When the carnage was completed, three lay dead and 60 hostages rounded up.

The Jackal demanded a flight to Algiers in exchange for the kidnapped group and got it. He demanded a ransom of tens of millions of dollars and got it.

That soured Carlos’ links with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, outraged that he’d not executed two ministers among the hostages, as ordered.

From then on, he became something of a very expensive gun for hire, with those eager to pay for his services rumoured to include Saddam Hussein and bin Laden.

The Jackal’s reign of terror came to an end on August 14, 1994, when, weak and vulnerable following surgery, he was tracked to Sudan by French secret police. They chained his hands and legs, drugged him and bundled the world’s most wanted man back to Paris.

It was State sanctioned kidnap, but not many cared what international rules and regulations were trampled on as long as the beast was snared.

Over two decades, the Jackal had compiled a chilling criminal CV. Yet Dame Vera, when told of her intended part in the monster’s story, reacted with a calmness, even nonchalance, that would’ve done any Tommy proud.

Dame Vera Lyn was a superstar but remained down to earth and approachable

“It is incredible, Carlos and Vera Lynn,” she told the press. “I suppose he thought if he got to me he might upset a few people.

“I do recall some years ago I was given a warning, I don’t know if it was to be a kidnapping or an assassination. I suppose I was a target because I have such a strong connection with this country.”

That was Dame Vera. Behind the girl-next-door looks lurked a very steely, strong-minded individual – as the editor of the Staffordshire Newsletter discovered in June, 1945.

His paper had erroneously declared the star was to open a Red Cross fete in the town – and received a very frosty repost from the miffed celebrity. Even then, there was fake news.

Dame Vera’s letter stated: “Sir, it has been brought to my notice by a friend of mine in Birmingham that I am advertised to open a Red Cross fete in Stafford on June 20 next.

“I have given no permission for this announcement to be made, nor any consent for my name to be published in connection with this fete.

“I had been approached with a view to opening the ceremony, but owing to business commitments in Dudley it is quite impossible for me to accept this invitation.”

That’s the tone of someone who never wanted to disappoint her fans. And in our patch, Dame Vera proved a real trooper, accepting invitations that, frankly, seemed a little beneath her.

In April, 1945, she judged a showbiz lookalike contest at Walsall Town Hall. The list of impersonators did not make for a night of excitement.

Local paper the Observer reported: “The competitors, introduced by Councillor Baron Power, included, among others, Mae West, Bette Davis, Alice Faye, Ginger Rogers, Madeleine Carroll and there were actually three who challenged comparisons between themselves as doubles of exotic Carmen Miranda.”

Three Carmen Mirandas! Dame Vera’s perfect smile may have been a little forced by evening’s end.

Belting out such classics as We’ll Meet Again at Wolves Social Club was more befitting the legend.

Showbiz agent Reg Summerfield with his pictures of Vera Lynn, letters from her

Black Country booking agent Reg Summerfield, who helped to organise that concert close to 55 years ago, has fond memories of the occasion.

In 2020, he said: “There was a full, 16 piece orchestra, the show was a total sell-out, there were 2,000 people in the room.

“For the show, Dame Vera got changed in the secretary’s office. There was no big time with her. Even as they introduced her, she was in the audience shaking hands.”

The rest of the bill was not as well known, nationally: dancers Barry and Les Girls, comedian Tony Melody and jazz act Ernie Tomasso and Jeanne assisted by their three children.

Reg added: “I was there with my mum and dad and after the show we were able to spend a little time with her. She was so friendly, she was talking to us for about 20 minutes.

I’ll never forget, she changed from her stage outfit into a green two-piece dress. She was eating a chicken leg and rubbed her hands on her dress. That really stuck in my memory. She was just one of us.

“There were grown men crying, many of them ex-soldiers. I had never seen my dad, Joe, shed a tear before, but he did that night. He said it reminded him of the war.

Reg, whose published poems earned him the nickname the Bard of Bilston, wrote frequent letters to Dame Vera – and always received a reply.

Following news of her death, the Bard said: “She was a down-to-earth lady who loved to meet and entertain people. She had a good innings.”

That innings would not have been so lengthy had Carlos the Jackal succeeded.

Part of me would’ve liked him to have tried.

No doubt, Dame Vera would’ve greeted the terrorist courteously, told him politely, but firmly, not to be such a silly boy and sent the Jackal packing with something of a flea in his ear.