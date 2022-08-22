Battle re-enactors taking over Hartlebury Castle grounds

The Sealed Knot

Hartlebury Castle near Kidderminster will be taken over by The Sealed Knot on September 3 and 4 as part of a fundraising event for the visitor attraction.

Visitors can meet characters from the 17th century, watch demonstrations and have a go at hands on activities such as pike drills, before following the Royalist soldiers to the feature event – The Battle of Hartlebury in a display created for the venue, showcasing a traditional Civil War skirmish.

The castle's operations manager Chantel Summerfield said: “Expect cannons, musket fire, pikes and even a bit of cavalry.

“We’re very excited to welcome The Sealed Knot to Hartlebury Castle. The Civil War is a popular part of history with our visitors, so it’s great that we can bring the era to life.”

“There’s lots going on for all ages to enjoy. Visitors can learn about many areas of Civil War life, including work, entertainment and of course, being a soldier. With Hartlebury’s history we had to get a bit creative for the battle.”

Hartlebury Castle

The Sealed Knot is Europe’s largest re-enactment society and are bringing up to 200 actors to the event. Hartlebury Castle and its grounds will be taken over as a Royalist encampment for the weekend. Visitors can walk around the encampment to experience what life was like and the roles required beyond soldiering.

Alongside dressing up and traditional games, families can follow the Civil War trail, answering questions as they interview members of the garrison.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £13.50 for concessions, £10 for children and £40 for a family ticket for two adults and three children. Under fives are free. Tickets must be booked in advance. These and more information can be found at www.hartleburycastle.com.

The event is a fundraiser for registered charity Hartlebury Castle Preservation Trust.