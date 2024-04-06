Review: Cassyette brings bold, powerful and brilliant performance to Wolverhampton

Cassyette catapulted to fame after releasing her debut single Jean in 2019, nearly instantly garnering a gigantic fan following that has amassed over 1.2 million TikTok followers and counting.

The singer was dubbed nu-metal's 'pop provocateur' by Clash Magazine, and we have to say, Cassyette is definitely one to watch out for.

The show at Wolverhampton's KK's went off with a blast. With supporters Filthy Pig and Harpy, we knew it was going to be an amazing show and definitely one to remember.

Cassyette wowed crowds at KK's Steel Mill! Credit: Dropped Halo Media

The crowd massed into the venue as the support bands took to the stage.

The energy in KK's was electric from the start, with techno-based Filthy Pig and Harpy doing a fantastic job at hyping up the crowd.

Filthy Pig was electric and set the pace for a wild show with his techno take on popular rock songs. Dancing around in a plastic pig mask, Filthy Pig definitely set the stage for a show that would scream 'individuality'.

Harpy really stood out with their titular track Medicine, which really showed what the emerging singer is capable of. The gothic singer is still fairly new to the scene, only having 9,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, however, she is definitely one to look out for.

The Filthy Pig and Harpy perfectly set the vibes for Cassyette, it was a blend of techno, emo and nu-metal that really got the crowd pumped for the main act.

Cassyette's set was a high-octane mix of electro, nu-metal, techno, and all-out rock. For a three-piece band that is still relatively new to the scene, it could be seen that they had perfectly found their voice.

The singer was supported by The Filthy Pig and Harpy. Credit: Dropped Halo Media

The group opened up with Ipecac, beginning the night with a strong start that showcased the capabilities of the vocalist.

One track that really stood out during the set was Why Am I Like This? It was the perfect mix of slow, powerful vocals and crowd participation that made the song an instant ballard.

The group ended with the powerful track Dear Goth, arguably their most popular piece. The winding melodies and powerful but guttural vocals make Dear Goth a song to always remember when heard live.

The show was amazing, and backed by KK's Steel Mill, a venue that has hosted greats like You Me At Six and Enter Shikari, it's obvious that Cassyette's are here to stay.

Through their unique sound, a 'we are who we are' attitude, their daring lyrics and a powerful social media presence, Cassyette has created a brand that is bound to remain in people's minds for a long time – and we can't wait to see what else they will do next.