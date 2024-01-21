Country music duo announce Wolverhampton date

Following on from the release of their fifth album 'Music In the Madness' last year, the concert at The Wulfrun Hall on Wednesday February 28 will be their only one in the West Midlands;

Hailed as the UK’s most successful country act, twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas will pay stripped back versions of songs from across their career, which started with their debut album 'From Where we Stand' in 2014,recorded in Nashville and released when they were still in school.

Their follow up album Cartwheels released two years later was the first by a UK country act to top the mainstream charts.

In 2019, the band were presented with the Country Music Association’s Jeff Walker Global Achievement Award in recognition of their success and impact on country music in the UK.

Supporting them will be Kezia Gill who has just finished her own UK tour and released album Misfit to wide acclaim last year when she received airplay from BBC Radio 2. She also played at the C2C festival and was one of the support acts for Bruce Springsteen in Hyde Park.

For tickets and more information go to www.thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/events/ward-thomas/