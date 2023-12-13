Spectacular drone show telling story of evolution set to light up sky over Wolverhampton

Coincidentally the show, called Evolution, taking place at Wolverhampton Racecourse, is due to happen at the same time as the Geminids meteor shower.

Visible around the world, they can be seen with the naked eye.

In perfect conditions, viewers may spot 100 to 120 meteors per hour.

The show uses state-of-the-art drone light technology, accompanied by Hollywood quality soundtrack and narration as it takes audiences through a cosmic journey of time and space.

Starting with the big bang, attendees can expect to be transported through the origins of conscious life on Earth – from the humble beginnings of single-cell organisms to the awe-inspiring reign of the dinosaurs, culminating in a celebration of the diverse tapestry of life today.

Evolution, a world-first epic-scale drone light show, is coming to Wolverhampton Racecourse tomorrow

Those who attend the event will hear the unique narration from Game of Thrones actress Tara Fitzgerald, while witnessing cutting-edge technology and creativity blended in new and exciting ways.

The show, brought by Yuup and Celestial, is designed to spark the imagination and stir the soul.

Dominic Mills, founder and CEO of Yuup, said: “The feedback we have had so far has been extraordinary, and we are more excited than ever to bring this new type of winter entertainment to Wolverhampton.”

The event is suitable for the whole family and for all ages to enjoy.

The gates and fairground open at 5pm, and the show will begin at 7.30pm.

Those attending can revel in festive fun with fairground rides, music, and a food village with local traders, in addition to the main spectacle.

Tickets are still available at yuup.co/experiences/celestial-presents-evolution-wolverhampton