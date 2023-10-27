Trotters heading to Wolverhampton in smash hit Only Fools and Horses musical

Tom Bennett as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney and Paul Whitehouse as Grandad. Photo: Trevor Leighton/PME/PA Wire

Only Fools and Horses The Musical – direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End – features Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie and all the gang.

It is coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from October 21-26, 2024.

Tickets are on sale to friends of the Grand and members now at grandtheatre.co.uk and will go on sale to the rest of the public at 10am on November 1.

Based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, the musical – which played over 1,000 performances at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket – features cherished material from Britain’s best-loved TV series.

With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, there are 20 hilarious songs.

Mr Whitehouse said: "Following four amazing years in the West End, I'm thrilled we are announcing today that Only Fools and Horses The Musical is going on tour.

"I've long been asked by many fans when this might happen, so I'm delighted to confirm that the show will be coming to a theatre near you from September next year.

"All of the characters we know and love from the Only Fools television series will be live on stage, as we take Peckham on the road! Bonnet de douche!"

The touring production will be led by the original West End director Caroline Jay Ranger and casting is due to be announced in early 2024.

It will kick off in Bromley in September 2024 before travelling to more than 30 towns and cities across the country, including Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester and London.

The run will end with shows at Belfast’s Grand Opera House in June 2025 before closing on July 5 at Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

The show follows Del Boy trying to find his soulmate, his brother Rodney tying the knot with Cassandra, and Boycie and Marlene giving parenthood one final shot.

It is described as a “feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share”.

The original series, written by John Sullivan, first aired on the BBC in 1981.