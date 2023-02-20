Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

City date for former Deep Purple star

By John CorserWolverhampton entertainmentPublished:

Rock star Glenn Hughes is playing a concert in Wolverhampton on a new UK tour.

CANNOCK NEWS EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 27/07/17 Rock Legend Glenn Hughes pictured before his gig at the Premier Suite Lounge, Bar Sport, Cannock. .
CANNOCK NEWS EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 27/07/17 Rock Legend Glenn Hughes pictured before his gig at the Premier Suite Lounge, Bar Sport, Cannock. .

The former leader of Trapeze and Deep Purple bass player will be at KK's Steel Mill in Frederick Street on October 25.

The Cannock-born singer-songwriter will be performing classic Deep Purple songs on the 11-date tour which marks the 50th anniversary of the album Burn.

The 71-year-old musician, who now lives in Los Angeles, was also a member of super group Black Country Communion.

He will perform the album Burn and songs from Deep Purple mark III and IV era with a band including Soren Anderson on guitar.

Tickets for the Wolverhampton concert go on sale on Thursday.

Special guest on all UK shows is Canadian rock and roll band The Damn Truth.

Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News