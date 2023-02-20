City date for former Deep Purple star

The former leader of Trapeze and Deep Purple bass player will be at KK's Steel Mill in Frederick Street on October 25.
The Cannock-born singer-songwriter will be performing classic Deep Purple songs on the 11-date tour which marks the 50th anniversary of the album Burn.
The 71-year-old musician, who now lives in Los Angeles, was also a member of super group Black Country Communion.
He will perform the album Burn and songs from Deep Purple mark III and IV era with a band including Soren Anderson on guitar.
Tickets for the Wolverhampton concert go on sale on Thursday.
Special guest on all UK shows is Canadian rock and roll band The Damn Truth.