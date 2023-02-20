City date for former Deep Purple star

CANNOCK NEWS EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 27/07/17 Rock Legend Glenn Hughes pictured before his gig at the Premier Suite Lounge, Bar Sport, Cannock. .

The former leader of Trapeze and Deep Purple bass player will be at KK's Steel Mill in Frederick Street on October 25.

The Cannock-born singer-songwriter will be performing classic Deep Purple songs on the 11-date tour which marks the 50th anniversary of the album Burn.

The 71-year-old musician, who now lives in Los Angeles, was also a member of super group Black Country Communion.

He will perform the album Burn and songs from Deep Purple mark III and IV era with a band including Soren Anderson on guitar.

Tickets for the Wolverhampton concert go on sale on Thursday.