The holidays are truly coming as Coca-Cola truck arrives in Wolverhampton

The Coca-Cola truck at Market Square, Wolverhampton

The big red lorry turned up at Market Square on Thursday as part of the much-anticipated annual UK tour.

During its stay in Wolverhampton, visitors had the chance to take part in carol singing, get their pictures taken in the 'elfie selfie' hut and also get their hands on a personalised Coca-Cola or Coke Zero drink.

Andrew and Lindsey Hunton with children Lumi and Clara

Steve and Karen Jeavons, from Dudley

Hannah Mackenzie and Char Bacciochi

Andrew and Lindsey Hunton and their children, Lumi, aged nine, and Clara, aged seven, noted how the truck is a symbol of joy in a time of crisis.

"It's going to be a hard Christmas this year with everything going on but it's stuff like this that keeps the spirits high," said Andrew.

Many see the truck, which was first featured as a Christmas advertisement in 1995, as the true indicator that Christmas is coming, with many people knowing the famous song off by heart.

The Coca-Cola truck arrives in Wolverhampton

The Coca-Cola truck in Wolverhampton

David and Steve Timmins, from Dudley, collected their free drinks when they arrived at the event, Dave talked about looking forward to Christmas this year.

He said: "We are really looking forward to Christmas this year. The Coke lorry is a symbol that Christmas is really here. After the year we have had and the cost-of-living crisis, we really need this sort of jolly stuff."

The Coca-Cola truck in Wolverhampton

The Coca Cola truck arrives in Wolverhampton

As part of the promotional visits this year, every visit to the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck magical winter wonderland will help those living in food poverty, with Coca-Cola Great Britain donating the equivalent of around 100,000 meals to those in need through Christmas.

The truck will now go on to visit the Meadowhall Centre, in Sheffield, before rolling into Belfast, Northern Ireland, on December 16 and 17.