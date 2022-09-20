Youth theatre wants mad as hatters actors for Alice in Wonderland production

CYT Alice In Wonderland Cast: Charlie Craddock, nine, Hollie Ray, 10, Jaiyan Gibson, nine, Alfie Craddock, 10

The Wolverhampton-based youth theatre troupe has announced that extra positions are available for young actors to participate in the play with auditions set to begin in October.

While the show is expected to be staged in May 2023, Central Youth Theatre (CYT) is already accepting bookings for auditions now.

CYT is also looking for members of the public to take up roles in their other plays throughout the year, with auditions being accepted for a stage adaptation of 2016 motion picture 'This Beautiful Fantastic'.

Annie Fletcher-Hall, COO of Central Youth Theatre said: “It’s a great year to join CYT as it’s such a big anniversary that we’re celebrating.

"Both junior productions are set to be a creative challenge for our young people, and we can’t wait to get to work!"

Both shows are set to fall in line with the youth theatre's 40th anniversary.

Central Youth Theatre has two junior groups that run on either Sunday mornings 11 to 1pm or Wednesday evenings 5.30 to 7.30pm.

Along with a constantly updated show list, CYT also hold a free trial session for anyone looking to begin stage acting. The group also hold a senior acting classes for anyone over the age of 25.