Six the Musical returning to Wolverhampton Grand this week

By Nathan Rowe

International smash hit musical Six is set to make its return to Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

The shows sees the six wives of King Henry VIII take to the stage to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

It will run for four days at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from February 1.

Scott Bird, Press and PR manager at Wolverhampton Grand said: “Six The Musical is always met which so much excitement and we’re thrilled to have the Queens back at the Grand Theatre.

"Six was the final show to play here before the lockdown of 2020, with many of the cast members returning this week, so it’s a particularly special week given where we are now.

"There are only a handful of tickets available across the week and we’re very much looking forward to presenting one of the West End and Broadway’s hottest shows here in Wolverhampton."

The show has won multiple awards including the 'Best Off West End Production' in the 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Tickets start from £15.50 plus £4 booking fee and can be purchased at grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/six-the-musical.

There will also be an audio described show on February 2 and a sign language show on February 3.









