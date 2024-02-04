Meet the Wolverhampton magician who is also a tarot card reader

Careena Fenton caught the magic bug at a young age watching the tricks and illusions performed by magician and entertainer Paul Daniels.

“I became interested in magic at a young age watching the Paul Daniels Magic Show but I always thought I’d become a magician’s assistant like Debbie McGee,” she tells Weekend.

Careena, who lives in Wolverhampton, went on to train in theatrical performance with Phillippe Gaulier in Paris and Desmond Jones in London.

She started studying and practising close-up magic in 2006, beginning her career as a children’s entertainer and magician.

“I met a group of entertainers who said I would be great at doing magic shows for kids so I started doing kids shows.

“I thought if I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it properly and join the Magic Circle,” explains Careena.

Careena's card tricks are always well-received

Founded in 1905, The Magic Circle aims to promote and advance the art of magic and members come from all walks of life.