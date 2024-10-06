I've put my heart and soul into my crystal shop - it's so nice people can find what they want

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

She started her venture almost nine years ago, selling goods from a paste table on Cannock Market.

The business continued to grow and for the past five years, Michelle has been based in Avon Road in Cannock.

As well as being one of the biggest crystal shops in the region, it offers services such as readings, reiki, reflexology and chakra balancing.

“The idea when I first started was to have everything you would find at a spiritual fair under one roof,” explains Michelle.

“It’s taken a long time to build it up to the level it is now where we cater for absolutely everybody and for every idea of heaven.”

Michelle Williams inside her shop, Heavenly Treasures

The shop has won five awards voted for by members of the public including being named best local independent shop in Cannock last year in a competition run by former MP Amanda Milling.

One of its biggest draws is its huge collection of crystals which have all been ethically sourced and hand-picked by Michelle.

“It’s important to me to handpick everything for the shop so I know what I’m getting but it does mean I fall in love with all the pieces.

“It means there is no pressure to sell them because I like having them around!,” she says.

All of the crystals have been ethically sourced and hand-picked by Michelle

Every Sunday, the shop owner showcases 70 of the crystals live on Facebook where she talks about the metaphysical properties of each stone.