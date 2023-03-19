The beauty of running a salon: Wolverhampton team shortlisted for awards

Makeup artist Aimee Bremner and nail technician Mya Smith

She put her "heart and soul" into creating a warm and friendly environment where her customers could feel relaxed.

Since launching, the salon has continued to go from strength to strength and Aimee has built a team of like-minded specialists.

Now her salon, Aimee Paige Makeup Beauty Studios, in Snow Hill, Wolverhampton, has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the best new salon category.

The 22-year-old is also in the running for Creative Make Up Artist of the Year (West Midlands) and salon team member Mya Smith, is also a finalist for Nail Technician of the Year.

Aimee offers appointments for all occasions and also shares her techniques and tricks with others through her one-to-one makeup lessons.

"I absolutely love being a makeup artist, " says Aimee. "There is nothing better than seeing the smile on my clients faces when I have finished the appointment. I take such a pride in helping my client appreciate their natural beauty and teaching them some makeup tricks along the way."

Aimee trained at Manchester-based PLouise Makeup Academy and is also qualified in special effects makeup for performers with a BTEC Extended Diploma.

"I started my business when I was 19 years old, my dream was to always open my own salon.

"I wanted to create a beautiful and welcoming space where anyone can come to have a pamper and relax," she tells Weekend.

"In February 2022, I finally opened my first salon and was really excited to welcome new clients and build a team."

Bridal makeup is one of Aimee's specialities is bridal makeup and she enjoys helping brides to feel extra special on their wedding day.

"I've always loved weddings and I've always wanted to work in the wedding industry. It's really nice to be part of such a special day, everybody is excited and happy," she explains.

As well as nail technician Mya, her salon team includes tattoo artist Jade Gill and hair stylist Yasmine Byfield and they've become good friends outside of work, recently enjoying a weekend of sightseeing together in Amsterdam.

"I’m grateful to have found Mya, Jade, and Yasmine. We all have become such good friends and support each other’s businesses as well as creating a warm, welcoming salon environment for anyone to come to.

"We have had a few ups and downs throughout our first year, with opening a salon on the back end of the pandemic and throughout a cost-of-living crisis. However, I feel really lucky to overall have had a successful first year," says Aimee.

They are all looking forward to the final of the National Hair and Beauty Awards, which takes place on April 21. The awards aim to celebrate the hair and beauty industry and to support businesses, both large and small.

"We are finalists for Best New Salon and Makeup Artist of the Year. Our nail technician Mya, who started her business at the young age of 17 and joined the salon just after her 18th birthday is also a finalist for Nail Technician of the Year, we couldn’t be prouder," says Aimee.

"Mya has such a strong passion for her nail artistry, she loves that she can come into work and be giggling and chatting all day talking to some of her favourite people, while at the same time providing a great service that gives an instant confident boost.

"She loves seeing the reactions of her clients when she has finished doing their nails, it’s such a rewarding feeling.

Aimee has also been shortlisted for the title of Creative Makeup Artist Of The Year in the West Midlands at The English Make-up Awards.

Other finalists include Rebecca Frances from Wolverhampton, Helena Shakespeare from Kingswinford, Dudley-based Makeup by Narguss and SJM Beauty of Telford.

The awards aim to celebrate those provide top class services and treatments, using innovative products and techniques and the final will take place at The Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport Hotel on April 2.

"“The 2023 finalists are some of the most respected make-up salons and artists that operate in England, whose hard work and impeccable service reflect the high standard of the country’s make-up industry," said a spokesman for The English Make-up Awards.