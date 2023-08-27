Walsall Pride buzzing with cabaret acts and talent contest

Walsall Pride at the town's Arboretum park extension

Craig Lee with John Gallimore, Richard Billingham and Neil Bultitude

Attractions included a stage show, a talent contest, drag performers, fairground rides, food, bars as well as organisations offering information and advice.

Janine Dean from Wednesbury

The show held on Saturday at the park extension in Broadway North was the 11th to be held in the town since its launch.

Rylie Taylor, aged 10

Held partnership with Walsall Council and utility insurer HomeServe acts included Jaymi Hensley, from Union J, Katherine Ellis voice of The Freemasons, Marcella Woods, Alex Party Kelly Wilde, The Reggae Boyz, Nate Ethan and Smashby.

Dudley's Drag Queen of Dance Hall Candy Campbell

Tanya Hyde, Topsie Redfern, Twiggy, Amy Laqueefa, Linda Matthews, Ebony Kruger and Baga Chipz from Ru Pauls Drag Race UK, Martin Green, Becki De Funk, Jade Marie, Joel Robertss, Wayne H, Star Struck, Linda Matthews and Fay Bagley.

The main stage

Music was also provided by DJ James Ball.

Liam Lawler, Summer Ellis, Sarah Ellis, Nikki Ellis, Leah Lawler with pets Roy and Dottie

Matthew Morris-Higgins, of the organising team says: "Walsall Pride continues to grow

every year.

Revellers

"It creates a space for the town to come together and celebrate diversity.”

Emma and Sam Gnosill from Wombourne