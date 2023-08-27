Walsall Pride buzzing with cabaret acts and talent contest

Attractions included a stage show, a talent contest, drag performers, fairground rides, food, bars as well as organisations offering information and advice.
The show held on Saturday at the park extension in Broadway North was the 11th to be held in the town since its launch.
Held partnership with Walsall Council and utility insurer HomeServe acts included Jaymi Hensley, from Union J, Katherine Ellis voice of The Freemasons, Marcella Woods, Alex Party Kelly Wilde, The Reggae Boyz, Nate Ethan and Smashby.
Tanya Hyde, Topsie Redfern, Twiggy, Amy Laqueefa, Linda Matthews, Ebony Kruger and Baga Chipz from Ru Pauls Drag Race UK, Martin Green, Becki De Funk, Jade Marie, Joel Robertss, Wayne H, Star Struck, Linda Matthews and Fay Bagley.
Music was also provided by DJ James Ball.
Matthew Morris-Higgins, of the organising team says: "Walsall Pride continues to grow
every year.
"It creates a space for the town to come together and celebrate diversity.”
Launched in 2012 the borough's Pride show was originally held in Galley Square in the town centre before being relocated to the park grounds last summer as part of efforts to develop the programme.