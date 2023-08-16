Notification Settings

Brownhills Canal Festival returning to the Black Country this weekend

By Eleanor LawsonBrownhillsWalsall entertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Boats have started to arrive in Brownhills for the Brownhills Canal Festival, which is being held this weekend at Silver Street moorings.

The Brownhills Canal Festival is back this weekend.

This is the third year that the festival has been organised by Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) and it will see floating traders, historic boats, private boats and land traders all along the canal towpath at Silver Street.

Christine Howles, LHCRT communications and events trustee, said: "We’re restoring the Lichfield Canal and, as Brownhills is at the top end of the Lichfield Canal, it makes sense for us to coordinate the festival.

"We want to promote Brownhills as a canal town, raise awareness of the link that the Lichfield Canal will bring to the canal network and to Brownhills, and create a fun weekend for everyone.

"We had a wonderful reaction to the festival last year, with local people so pleased to see so many boats arrive and be moored up for the weekend, and this year we have even more."

The festival is being held between 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free and you can find more details here: lhcrt.org.uk/brownhills-canal-festival.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

