What would you do? Walsall author shares lottery-winner dreams in new book

Walsall author James Parsons and his new book

The Day I Won, written by first-time author James Parsons, looks at the lotto dream turned reality as a family man wins over £117,000,000 on the National Lottery.

The book describes the life of the new multi-millionaire and his journey to create a business that will sustain his family for generations to come.

James Parsons, 67, said: "This book starts on just a normal day in 2007, I am sitting in the front room having a casual Sunday dinner with my family, check the lotto numbers, and I just can't believe it.

"I think that everyone has a book in them, I started writing this book while I was in lockdown. I closed my company down like everyone was told to and I just started writing. It was just something that I wanted to do."

Mr Parsons penned the fictional book after noticing a gap in the market about books about people who had won the lottery. He decided to write what he would do if his numbers came up.

The author continued: "The idea for this book was just in my thoughts, I have a good image I guess and when you start writing something, you end up following that line of thought.

"Everyone dreams about winning the lottery, I just put those dreams onto paper really."

The book was received well after its release, with readers giving the book five stars on Amazon, and noting the book's flow and its ease to read.