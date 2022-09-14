Thousands of fans make history at Willenhall's Lock Stock music show

Willenhall's Lock Stock music festival 2022

Organisers said the show attracted 3,500 fans, making it the biggest ever gathering in the town's memorial park, in Pinson Road.

Willenhall's Lock Stock music festival 2022

Rain showers failed to dampen spirits as 28 bands and other performers rocked the crowds in two arenas.

Nigel Dutton of the organising team said: "Three showers of rain didn't stop the music. The fans came well prepared and stood their ground and waited for the sun to shine.

"Highlights were the United Churches gospel choir who blessed the festival at 3pm, Dayton Grey, the Bhangra Smash Up and Sass Brown on the soul stage, and Fred Zeppelin, which closed the evening on the rock stage.

TV contestant Dayton Grey meets fans at Willenahhl's Lock Stock 2022

"Willenhall rocked once again with the biggest social gathering in Willenhall Memorial Park to date."

Profits from the event held earlier this month will go to community projects based in the area.