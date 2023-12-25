Travel competition joy for Sian

Your Co-op Travel in Sutton Coldfield handed the prize to Sian O’Reilly after she followed the branch’s treasure map to a selfie spot, snapping an image with her daughter.

Chosen at random from a pool of entries, Sian collected her £2,000 prize towards a Co-op Holidays trip from the branch team in the form of a giant cheque and plans to take her daughter, Jamie, her son, Hudson, and her husband, Matt, to visit Cyprus.

Sian, who lives in Sutton Coldfield with her family, said: “I’m over the moon to have won Your Co-op Travel Sutton Coldfield’s competition and can’t wait to take my family back to Cyprus after we had our dream holiday there a few years ago.

“Cyprus holds such a special place in my heart, and I feel so lucky to be able to put together my perfect trip with the Sutton Coldfield branch team. This couldn’t be a better Christmas surprise!”

The competition was launched back in October to celebrate the opening of the new Sutton Coldfield branch, which has an array of new interactive features to help holidaymakers find their perfect getaway.

From an interactive map for all ages to digital screens which house the latest travel offers and unique package holidays available, locals can find everything from a luxurious all-inclusive cruise to an unforgettable safari experience or city break.