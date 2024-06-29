Express & Star
When Richard Branson whisked me off to Las Vegas

By Cathy Dobbs
The Las Vegas strip

When the email landed in my inbox I thought it was a hoax.

It started: “We’d love it if you’d join our founder Sir Richard Branson and CEO, Shai Weiss, on a very special trip to Las Vegas to celebrate our new flights from Manchester.”

Too good to be true I thought, as I spammed the Virgin email away with those telling me I’d won £1,000 in Tesco vouchers.

But then I thought – what if? And that’s when I started imagining myself ticking Las Vegas off my bucket list and spending some time exploring the ‘Entertainment Capital of the World’.

I’d not been on a plane since before the pandemic and was long overdue a trip out of my comfort zone. After a few emails with Virgin Atlantic I realised that the invite was real, and I could confidently hand over my passport details. That’s when it hit me – I was going to Las Vegas with Richard Branson. Yikes!

Before I knew it, I was on the M6 heading to Manchester. It’s easy to find your way around Manchester Airport and I quickly went through check-in and security and enjoyed breakfast before queuing to get on the flight.

Virgin Atlantic cabin crew pose at Manchester airport ahead of Flight VS85 taking off, marking the launch of Virgin Atlantic’s new direct summer service between Manchester and Las Vegas
