Travel: A beautiful Welsh gem that's packed with family fun

Swimming facilities at Hafan Y Mor

Hafan y Môr Holiday Park is the stuff of dreams for youngsters, but it's beautiful, spacious location and luxury static caravans make it a real treat for the adults too.

This holiday park is one of Haven's biggest and it's not for the faint-hearted, especially in the school holidays.

It's got multiple restaurants, play areas and a big swimming pool with a four-lane waterslide.

Caravans at Hafan y Môr Holiday Park

There's also an adventure village called Dragon Lakes, which has things like high ropes courses, a boating lake and a sports court.

Back-to-nature type activities include treasure hunts, den building, bug hunts and bushcraft. There's also Make a Bear and off-road mini-jeeps.

The main entertainment complex is The Cove – and that's where the popular children's shows are put on each evening.

The performances include full theatre productions such as a weekly showing of Aladdin the Panto, game shows and all the cheesy dancing you could wish for.

There's so much to do it's exhausting even thinking about it, but what more could families with active youngsters want in order to burn off that excess school holiday energy.

Activities at Hafan y Môr Holiday Park

If little ones are keen to meet The Seaside Squad then get there early to grab a table at the front. It gets very packed, very quickly, especially during peak season.

There's tots 'meet and greets' with the Seaside Squad, outdoor entertainment including 'The Shaun the Sheep Farmlon' every Saturday between 10am and 4pm and just an ever evolving list of fun and action to be getting involved with.

But you need to make sure you have your Play Pass. These can be included in your stay or booked separately at the site.

The Coast House is the onsite restaurant – but you need to book. There's also a Burger King, Cooks Fish and Chip shop, Papa Johns, Slim Chickens and The Cakery.

You have to pay extra for some things but Haven activities are reasonably priced – and they are always enjoyed.

Hafan y Môr Holiday Park

There's just so much to do and the Haven App means everything can be planned before your arrival.

The App provides all the information you need about check-in, activities, entertainment and everything in between.

Even check-in is efficient and simple, as guests drive in, there's no parking up, getting out and waiting in a queue, guests can pull up at the kiosk, wind the window down and get handed a key and map.

One of the most special parts of a stay here, is the beautiful spot that it sits along the North-Western Welsh coast.

Activities at Hafan y Môr Holiday Park

A short walk leads to the stunning beach, and its shallow water and rock pools make for even more fun for the kids. There is a warning to be careful of the tides.

A short drive, about nine miles, is Porthmadog and the Ffestiniog Railway, while four miles the other way is the seaside town of Pwllheli. Not forgetting, the site sitting in close proximity to Snowdonia National Park and the weirdly, wonderful Portmerion.

But to be honest, there's no reason to even leave the park – the caravans are luxurious, a real home away from home, and when booking there's the option to choose quieter areas of the park.

The Coast restaurant at Hafan y Môr Holiday Park

Hafan y Môr was formerly the site of Butlin's Pwllheli, it was one of the first ever Butlins and it's great to see that Haven are keeping the flame alive for the location, which is still a real seaside extravaganza.

It is the perfect break with under 5s thanks to the range of tot-friendly activities, play areas and toddler pool. It's also the perfect break for older kids too with the water slides, high ropes, cycling and segway hire. For adults, it's got that desired mix of luxury with a chance to unwind, while providing everything the children need to keep them entertained at the same time.

If you want a big and busy Haven caravan park in Wales, go for Hafan y Môr Holiday Park.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Saver caravan for seven nights on Monday, July 31 2023 would cost around £1,119

Silver caravan for same week at £1,918

Gold caravan for the same week £2,071

Caravan Signature Front Row sea view at £2,267

*Costs are estimates based on website search

Park reception 01758 612112

Hafan y Môr Holiday Park – North Wales