51 photos from Wolverhampton Grand over the last three decades as it celebrates its 129th birthday

Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre celebrated its 129th birthday yesterday.

The venue opened on December 10, 1894 with a performance by the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company.

Two weeks later, on Christmas Eve, the pantomime Sinbad The Sailor opened and now the theatre is celebrating with its own in-house panto, Snow White.

The Express & Star has taken a look back on the shows and performers who have graced its stage over the last three decades.

Here are photos of just some of what it has had to offer (in no particular order).

Playing 'Jealousy' on the piano, Russell Harrold, aged 15, of Sedgley, during Rising Young Stars Talent Contest, at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton.

Dipping into a box of delights, are The Krankies, husband and wife team Ian and Janet, who star in 'A Night at the Music Hall, at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Preparing for 'Brassed Off' the latest production at The Grand Theatre is from left, Bill Rodgers playing his E flat Bass, Steve Huison on Trombone, Conductor Denis Lill, and kneeling is Richard Oldham on Tenor Horn.

Mayor and Mayoress of Wolverhampton Peter and Nicky Bilson toast the Grand Theatre with chief executive Brian Goddard.

It's a pain in the neck for Wolverhampton painters (left to right - Pete Monk, Andrew Pennfield, Dave Rowland and Graham Frost as they paint the Grand Theatre's decorative ceiling).

Comedy act Little & Large officially opened the David Whitfield room dedicated to the singer at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. Syd Little & Eddie Large are seen with David Whitfield's widow Sheila Whitfield and her son Lance Whitfield.

Full dress rehearsal for panto Aladdin at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton. Zoe Birkett as Spirit of the Ring, Tam Ryan as Wishee Washee and Ben Cajee as Aladdin (2022)

Dress rehearsal for Sleeping Beauty at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. Debbie McGee, Richard Cadell and Sooty (2018).

A dress rehearsal for Bilston Operatic Company's production of A Christmas Carol.

Cats at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Performance by West Bromwich Operatic Society.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre pantomime launch for Cinderella at The Mount Hotel, Tettenhall, Wolverhampton. Pictured L/R Joe Tracini (Buttons), Alice Baker (Cinderella), Julian Clary (Dandini).

The full dress rehearsal of the West Bromwich Operatic Society production of Crazy for You at the Grand Theatre, Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton (2013).

Vampire hopefuls line up outside the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton, ready for the Vampire auditions, back, from left, Julie O'Neil, Ade Daniel, and Anne Achal, front, Mike Crouch and Ricki Guy (2000).

Darren Day and Sam Kane prepare for their starring roles in carousel, at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Paul Loughran, Shobna Gulati, and Richard Swerrun look forward to pantomime at The Grand.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 08/12/17 Full dress rehearsal of Jack and the Beanstalk at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. Lisa Riley and Gareth Gates

Ready to appear in Jack & the Beanstalk, at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton, (left) Jesse Spencer (Jack), John Nettles (Fleshcreep), Jeffrey Holland (Dame Durden), and Tony Adams (The King).

Starring in the pantomime 'Dick Whittington' as Fairy Bowbells, is Lisa Riley, with (left) Jimmy Cricket, as Idle Jack, Lizzie Wiggins, as The Sultana, and Paul Loughran, as King Rat, at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Dress rehearsal of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's Christmas Panto 'Aladdin'. The full cast on stage (2010).

A Frozen sing a long event (2015)

Wolverhampton legends Beverley Knight and Steve Bull looking forward to reopening the Grand in 2021.

Members of the Bilston Operatic Society are pictured during their dress rehearsal of "Hairspray" (2015).

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. Pictured Rob Madge as Norton the Fish (2022).

Tommy Cannon, Anthony Engelman and Bobby Ball during the performance of Alladin at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Jane McDonald enjoys a cup of tea in her dressing room, after her show at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Amalie Silvani-Jones, aged seven, heads the queue of hopefuls for auditions for 101 Dalmatians.

Three of the Follies Girls from Wolverhampton Musical Comedy Company's production at the Grand Theatre (left to right -Maria Booth, Tracey Kelham And Lindsay Johnston).

Scene from the pantomime Robin Hood at the Grand.

Appearing in The Blues Brothers, are (left) Paul Devonshire, as Jake, and Damon Williams, as Elwood, at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton.

Complete with their ice lollies and deck chairs this group from the Grand theatre look forward to the summer season.

Helping to launch an Autumn Season several decades ago are Bobby Davro, and Sonia.

Stephen Gately guest stars with Clive Hayward in "The Play What I Wrote" at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton.

Ladies audition for a part in 'Witches' at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

West Bromwich operatic society perform Summer Holiday at the Grand theatre.

With stages of the puppets he made for 'The Witches', soon playing at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, puppet maker Craig Denston, of Tipton.

Thoroughly Modern Millie (Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, June 2005)

Geoff Capes in panto at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre, with Bobby Davro (1990)

Bobby Bennett and dancers during a production of Aladdin.

Julia Maina and Paul Fields starring in Murder Without Crime in 2008.

The Chuckle Brothers, pictured in 2009.

Performers on stage, during West End Story, at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Lil' Saints Showgirls perform, at Wolverhampton's Top Talent 2009.

Appearing in Cinderella, at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, The Krankies.

Full dress rehearsal of Cinderella at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton (2021).

The cast and crew from a production of Peter Pan.

Full dress rehearsal of Snow White, at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton (2023).

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the final curtain call (2009)

Ben Stock and Nathan Kiley, prepare their make-up for their roles as the ugly sisters at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton (2009).

Full dress rehearsal of Dick Whittington panto at the Grand Theatre (2019)

A production of Sleeping Beauty in 2013.