Stage show brings children's favourite Gangsta Granny spectacularly to life

And those children - and parents - who have bought his books in their millions got to see those characters come to life on stage at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week.

One of the most famous and popular titles from the now extensive catalogue of the Little Britain star and Britain’s Got Talent judge is Gangsta Granny - which has also been adapted into a BBC film and an Alton Towers ride, as well as getting a novel sequel last year.

And the stage show certainly lives up to the reputation the story has built itself over the past decade.

Justin Davies, with his thick Welsh accent, heads the cast superbly as lead character Ben opposite Isabel Ford as the granny who isn’t quite what she seems.

Davies and Ford display excellent chemistry in their grandson-grandmother relationship, with Ford seamlessly able to produce laughter or take the mood down just a touch when required in the more emotive scenes.

Several actors played dual parts - including Jason Furnival as dad and nosey neighbour Mr Parker, with him barely able to get his lines out as the latter (in a strong Black Country accent) before he was booed off the stage pantomime style.

Jess Nesling was so convincing as both mum and queen that it took my daughter to point out in the programme she had played both characters, while Irfan Damani really brought corner shop owner Raj - a staple through Walliams’ books - to life with his hilarious and ridiculous offers yet caring demeanour.

The action rarely relented from the word go, moving between story locations thanks to an ingenious set.

Three rotating boxes that made up the set contained everything needed in every nook and cranny you could imagine.

That allowed the pace of the story to be retained, with the dancing theme also making sure there was no opportunity for the audience - young or old - to become distracted or bored.

The second half particularly was a rip-roaring affair that particularly had the younger members of the audience in fits of laughter.

And what better way to end than by everyone getting up for a dance, before heading out into the cool evening air with a warm glow?

Gangsta Granny is at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre up to and including Saturday, February 26. Tickets are still available.