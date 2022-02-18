The Play That Goes Wrong tickets on sale for Birmingham dates

The Play That Goes Wrong. Photo by Robert Day.

The Play That Goes Wrong features a fictional drama society who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can goes wrong, does go wrong.

Crowned the Best New Comedy by WhatsOnStage and the Oliviers, as well as bagging a Tony Award for its Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong is booking into its ninth year in the West End and continues to delight audiences worldwide.

The show has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries - a far cry from their first ever performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers.

Directed by Sean Turner and co-written by Mischief company members - Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields - the farce will crash into Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on May 16.