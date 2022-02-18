Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The Play That Goes Wrong tickets on sale for Birmingham dates

By Eleanor LawsonTheatre & ComedyPublished:

An Olivier Award-winning play is embarking on its fifth UK tour this spring arriving in Birmingham in May.

The Play That Goes Wrong. Photo by Robert Day.
The Play That Goes Wrong. Photo by Robert Day.

The Play That Goes Wrong features a fictional drama society who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can goes wrong, does go wrong.

Crowned the Best New Comedy by WhatsOnStage and the Oliviers, as well as bagging a Tony Award for its Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong is booking into its ninth year in the West End and continues to delight audiences worldwide.

The show has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries - a far cry from their first ever performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers.

Directed by Sean Turner and co-written by Mischief company members - Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields - the farce will crash into Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on May 16.

Tickets are now on sale online now.

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Birmingham entertainment
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News