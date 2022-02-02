Tudor musical Six is crowning glory on return to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The stars of Six, which runs at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week

Smash hit musical Six served up that amazing lesson as it returned to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre last night – and the superb show certainly reigned supreme.

The musical features the six wives of King Henry VIII and takes the tale of 'divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived' and gives it a 500 year remix.

The Tudor queens become pop princesses with each telling their story about history or rather – her-story, as they point out.

They deliver their stories through a fantastic set of songs and energetic dance moves in a concert-style setting. It has the feel of a Tudor girl band with a touch of Little Mix glitz and glamour rocking Wembley.

And what a gig it was.

It certainly rocked the theatre as it returned to the stage, having been the last show to perform at Wolverhampton Grand before the lockdown of 2020 hit.

The show, written by Toby Marow and Lucy Moss in 2017, is a global phenomenon and it's easy to see why, with a catchy score, fantastic lyrics, sparkling set and costumes and plenty of humour thrown in.

The six wives take the audience back in time as they retell their historical heartbreak in song, performing solos about love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common – while each one attempts to prove they suffered the most with the King.

Six the musical wowed the crowd at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Shekinah McFarlane's Anne of Cleves

Shekinah McFarlane's Anne of Cleves number Haus of Holbein

Each and every one of the ensemble was outstanding. The six singers and actresses, backed by the show's fantastic all-girl band The Ladies in Waiting, were outstanding from start to finish.

Lauren Drew as Catherine of Aragon was the first wife we were introduced to, followed by Maddison Bulleyment as Anne Boleyn, Caitlin Tipping as Jane Seymour, Shekinah McFarlane as Anne of Cleves,Vicki Manser as Katherine Howard and Elena Gyasi as Catherine Parr.

The vocals were fantastic with each queen sounding so different but each delivering a power house performance.

As the wives compete for who had the worst life with Henry there is plenty of humour flowing through the show. "What hurts more than a broken heart?" asks one of the wives. "A severed head," replies Bulleyment in her role as Anne Boleyn, in a running gag about her fate.

Shekinah McFarlane's Anne of Cleves was hilarious. Her facial expressions alone attracted roars of laughter – and her techno-style song 'Haus of Holbein' was one of the highlights and would not look out of place at Eurovision as she and the other wives rocked neon ruffs and neon shades for the performance. Excuse the pun, but the audience laughed their heads off.

The standing ovation was thoroughly deserved.

Such an uplifting show, plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and with a soundtrack so amazing you'll be downloading it from Spotify as soon as you leave the theatre – I certainly did!