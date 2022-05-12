The Queen's Knickers is heading to Tamworth and Telford

The show is set to tour UK theatres this year and stops at Tamworth on June 4 and The Place, Telford on June 30.

TaleGate Theatre is known for its bouncy and colourful children’s musicals having previously found suc cess with Allan’s books.

Work includes West End run of ‘The Giant’s Loo Roll’ and annual UK tours of ‘Father Christmas Needs a Wee!’

The original, award-winning ‘The Queen’s Knickers’ explores the Queen’s fashions with a cheeky wink to childish humour.

The show will see the a creative team including artistic director James Worthington directing and writing the book, Kate Lindsey on lyrics, Justine Lee as choreographer, Jason Burns working on Orchestration, Steve Boyce creating the colourful costumes and David Law as scenic designer.

Author Allan said: “A musical of The Queen's Knickers should be one of sheer fun. The book has been a big seller for over 29 years.TaleGate Theatre, who have had such success with ‘Father Christmas Needs A Wee’ will use their creative genius, I'm sure, to maximum effect both in story and song for this new project. I'm looking forward to the result.”