Tamworth to stage St George’s Day extravaganza in Castle Grounds

St Georges Day in Tamworth. Picture: Mease Valley Photography

The free programme of entertainment will take place on Saturday, April 23, from 10am-5pm.

The line-up will include all the festival favourites that have led to the event becoming well-known up and down the country, such as jousting, archery, a living history camp, walk-about medieval grave diggers comedy, stalls, fairground rides and children’s activities.

And visitors can meet St George and an amazing new dragon for 2022.

Soaring at 3.5 m long and 2.3 m high, an animatronic dragon will amaze children and adults with his roaring, tail swinging and eye movements; enthralling the crowd as he roams around the Castle Grounds.

The Grand Medieval Joust is also back by popular demand.

Festival-goers will be able to watch the action unfold as competing knights on horseback take to the main arena to show off their jousting skills.

Throughout the day Medieval 'Have a Go Archery' and Children’s activities will be within the encampments along with medieval knights presenting displays and a children’s drill on the upper lawn.

Other activities include the dedicated Children’s Zone which this year is being organised by Hamsterzorb who will be supplying land zorb, football dartboard and ninja archery. There will be an admission cost to the Children’s Zone.

Stalls include artisan bakery, Everyone Health, Iridescent Jewellery, children’s games and prizes, sweets, We Do Dough, churros, loaded fries, Sona Food and Urban Spice Box, ice cream, Yorkshire pudding wraps, a hog roast, Dogs Trust and much more.

Adey Ramsel, Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome back our St George’s Day spectacular and look forward to everyone joining together for a fun-packed day of activities.

“The free annual festival is one of the highlights of Tamworth’s impressive calendar of outdoor events organised by Tamworth Borough Council’s Arts and Events team and draws thousands of visitors from across the country.