David and Victoria Beckham pay tribute to ‘our everything’, daughter Harper

David and Victoria Beckham have paid tribute to their daughter Harper on her 13th birthday, with the Spice Girls star describing the teenager as “our everything”.

The couple shared the same video montage of their youngest child on Instagram, which included family footage of her dancing, cooking and playing football.

Victoria described her as “my best friend”, writing: “You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day.

“You really are our everything Harper Seven and we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much.”

She also shared a video of Harper as a younger child dancing in the back of a car and wrote: “Yep… She gets it from her mummy!!!

“We love you Harper Seven!! Never stop smiling or DANCING!!! You are my world xxxxx Kisses mummy xxxxx”

David also shared his own tribute, writing: “Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl.

“Daddy is so proud of you , you have grown up to be a kind, generous & a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart & the most amazing smile that we all love so so much.

“Always be the beautiful person that you are. Harper Seven your my world.”

Harper is the couple’s youngest child and was born in 2011. They are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.