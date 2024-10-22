Fifth contestant leaves The Great British Bake Off during pastry week

Car mechanic Andy has become the fifth contestant to be booted off The Great British Bake Off during pastry week.

During week five of the Channel 4 baking show’s 15th series, contestants were asked to make 12 frangipane tarts in the signature bake, while a Paul Hollywood-set technical challenge asked the bakers to make a Greek pie.

In the final showstopper they were challenged to make a Paris-Brest centrepiece consisting of an edible stand, gateau, choux pastry ring and at least one custard filling.

Andy became the fifth contestant to leave Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)

At the end of the challenges, Gill was announced as star baker, despite coming last in the technical challenge, and Andy was sent home, with Dame Prue Leith remarking he “didn’t have a good week”.

Dylan won the technical challenge, with Hollywood describing his bake as “not exactly perfect” but saying it had “great flavours and great textures”.

After Andy was kicked off, Dame Prue said: “It’s so sad to see Andy go. I adore the guy, but he just didn’t have a good week.”

Speaking after his elimination, Andy added: “(It’s) just sad you know, I have had such a fantastic time, I have had so many laughs. But that’s the standard, c’est la vie.”

The 44-year-old said he wanted to make baking his career after leaving the show, and said he would be “grateful of any opportunity”.

He said: “I’d like to think that I could do something in the baking world and make it my career. Probably start baking on social media and introduce the world to my bakes and flavours.

“Doing demos or even something within the media or tv, I’d be blessed and grateful of any opportunity.

“Hopefully I can bring some joy to people and encourage everyone, even mechanics, to bake.”

Despite being sad about leaving the show, Andy said he “knew it was right”.

He continued: “I was so sad that I was leaving, I knew that it was right and I’d prepared myself for the decision.

“I had so much more to give and I felt I let myself down by not executing my bakes as well as I have previously.

“I was very emotional doing the showstopper and I couldn’t get my mind focused. The tent can emotionally affect you without realising.”

Andy will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday, October 24 on Channel 4 at 8.00pm.

The Great British Bake Off’s 15th series returns next week on Channel 4.