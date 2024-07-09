Shrek 5 starring original cast set for 2026

Shrek 5 is officially in development with original stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz all confirmed to return.

Myers is set to return to the swamp as gruff ogre Shrek, for another adventure alongside his on-screen wife Princess Fiona – played by Diaz – and Murphy as the talkative, self-titled sidekick, Donkey.

The film has been set for release on July 1 2026 – marking 16 years since the last sequel aired and a quarter of a century since the original premiered in 2001.

“Not too Far, Far Away … @Shrek 5 is coming to theatres on July 1 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz,” DreamWorks Animation said on X, formerly Twitter.

Shrek 2 was released in 2004, while the third premiered in 2007 and Shrek Forever After was released in 2010.

Fan favourite Antonio Banderas’ return as Puss In Boots is yet to be confirmed, and no director has been announced.

Shrek is based on the 1990 book from writer William Steig.

Antonio Banderas (Ian West/PA)

The franchise kicked off in 2001 when Shrek embarked on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona, winning the Oscar for best animated feature film.

The original film paved the way to the sequel which saw Shrek meets Fiona’s parents; while Shrek The Third followed the ogre’s journey to find the next heir to the throne; and the fourth instalment explored Shrek’s midlife crisis and his wish to erase his past.

The franchise also includes the 2011 spin-off Puss In Boots starring Banderas and its 2022 sequel titled Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – both of which were Oscar-nominated.