Nicola Coughlan shares behind-the-scenes Bridgerton photos

Nicola Coughlan revealed she was given an old-fashioned film camera by her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton, as she shared a raft of behind-the-scenes photos from the new series.

The Irish star, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series, offered fans a glimpse of the cast interacting between takes with the candid shots.

She wrote: “Bridgerton on Film.

“Still learning so they’re not all amazing but lots of beautiful memories.

“Camera the best gift from @lukenewtonuk.”

Newton plays Coughlan’s on-screen love interest, Colin Bridgerton, and the first image shows the pair together, as she rests her head on his shoulder.

Other snaps show Newton’s on-screen siblings, Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie, and Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

One photo is of Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, embracing Ruth Gemmell, who plays the family matriarch, Lady Violet Bridgerton, while another features Martins Imhangbe, who plays Will Mondrich, and Emma Naomi, who plays his wife, Alice.

One of the last shots features cast newcomers Victor Alli, who plays Lord Kilmartin, and Masali Baduza, who plays Michaela Stirling.

The second part of the third series dropped on Netflix last week as Colin finally discovered Penelope is the person behind society gossip writer Lady Whistledown.

Both parts of series three are streaming on Netflix now.