Love Island star ‘could have died’ after allergic reaction on flight

Jack Fowler said “complete negligence” from Emirates airline left him with the “real possibility of dying” after he claimed there were nuts in his on-board meal, despite flagging his severe allergy.

The Love Island star said he made the flight attendant aware of his nut allergy before being given a chicken curry which saw his throat “immediately” close up and his breathing become “extremely difficult”.

“I told the flight supervisor ‘If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane’. This then lead to the pilot speeding up the journey,” Fowler told his one million followers on Instagram.

Fowler said despite twice flagging his severe nut allergy twice, he claimed he was served a curry which contained cashew nuts.

“This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane as I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately,” he said.

“I was given five tanks of oxygen, as well as administering my adrenaline pen (Epi Pen).

“…Once we landed I was rushed into Dubai’s airport hospital where I continued treatment.”

Fowler, who starred in ITV’s Love Island in 2018, shared several pictures of himself on the flight receiving treatment, tagging Emirates airline to say “it is not good enough”.

“I could have died on my flight. Complete negligence from your air host, put me in this state,” Fowler said on his Instagram story.

Jack Fowler joined Love Island in 2018 (ITV)

“Telling me your food doesn’t contain nuts when it does. What’s it going to take until people take food allergies seriously.”

In the post, the reality star and DJ warned all airlines that more needed to be done to protect those with severe dietary requirements.

“We board your flights and trust the cabin crew to aid us in a safe flight. Take more care,” he added.

Fellow Love Island stars Georgia Steel, Chris Hughes, Eyal Booker and Laura Anderson were among those wishing him well after the incident.

It comes a year after Fowler suffered a similar incident on a Qatar Airways flight, claiming he was served ice cream containing crushed pistachio nuts after having been offered pastries with nuts.

Representatives for Emirates have been contacted for comment.